Gas leak prompts evacuation in Carthage

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - People are being evacuated in the village of Carthage due to a natural gas leak, according to Jefferson County dispatchers.

Officials said a Department of Public Works crew struck a gas line at the intersection of South Washington and West streets Wednesday afternoon.

Because natural gas is potentially explosive, people who live and work in that area are being evacuated.

Dispatchers say National Grid has been called in to make repairs.

7 News has a crew on the scene. We’ll update this story when we get more information.

