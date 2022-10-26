Halloween displays haunt Watertown streets

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In Watertown, the nightmare is on Holcomb Street or at a house on Starbuck Avenue. Their lawns have been turned into graveyards and skeleton hangout scenes.

The artists of the display on Holcomb Street say they’ve been hunting for decorations since July.

“We just do it for the community,” Lindi Krauss Morton said. “It’s fun to see people and we have actually gotten a Halloween card from our neighbors I don’t know, I guess our first Halloween card from admirers, so I guess that’s fun.”

Krauss Morton and her family started their Halloween display tradition three years ago at their old home, but she says now that she lives on a busier street it’s time to go all out.

“Last year we had our few skeletons, and we made our homemade graves,” Krauss Morton said. “My husband made them from palettes.”

Some graves seem more real than others.

But Krauss Morton says the main attraction on her yard for sure are the giants.

“This year we started hunting down all the giants to find,” she said. “They’re kind of hard to find, but this year we were on a mission to find them all.”

She says Halloween has always been one of her favorite times of the year.

“I guess Christmas is fun for Santa,” she said, “but, like, Halloween you get to dress up, you get to be someone else and you get to have fun.”

As for Christmas, she says her yard won’t be as decorated, but for now she hopes people stop by and trick or treat on Halloween night.

