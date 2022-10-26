Highlights & scores: Section III & Section X postseasons continue

(WWNY) - Both Section III and Section X soccer dominated the local sports schedule on Tuesday.

Immaculate Heart met Mount Markham in girls’ Section III Class B action.

Katharina Probst scores on a penalty kick, putting IHC on top 1-0.

Second half: it’s another penalty kick for Probst and another goal. It’s now 2-0 Cavaliers.

Mount Markham cuts into the lead when Carolina Entwistle picks a corner for the goal. It’s now 2-1 Cavaliers.

Immaculate heart will hold on. Anna Lachnit puts in the rebound for the insurance marker.

Immaculate Heart goes on to beat Mount Markham 3-1.

In the other Class B semifinal, Beaver River met Sauquoit Valley.

Katelyn Adams was in goal for Beaver River and saved off a Sauquoit Valley direct kick.

Sauquoit Valley gets on the board when Olivia Kalil scores.

Sauquoit Valley goes on to beat Beaver River 3-0.

Norwood-Norfolk was at Canton for a Section X Class C girls’ soccer semifinal.

From the right wing, Canton’s Phoebe Jaskowski blasts a shot on goal that’s snagged by Norwood-Norfolk keeper Caramia Carista

JV call-up Kailin Backus contributes with a shot that sails just over the crossbar.

The Flyers’ Hannah Dominy drills a shot past the Canton defense, but the game stays scoreless.

Backus again lasers a shot from the left wing that was stopped by Carista.

This game went into overtime. Stella Shipman notched the sudden-victory goal from Gabby Taylor, propelling the Golden Bears to a 1-0 win over the Flyers.

Madrid-Waddington was at St. Lawrence Central for another Class C girls’ soccer semifinal.

Rylie Daoust on a direct kick nearly hits the mark, but Jackets’ keeper Alaina Armstrong deflects the shot and dives on the rebound.

Madrid-Waddington’s Lane Ruddy sets up Grace Plumley for the shot. Larries’ goalie Kalissa Young just gets a hand on it, deflecting it off the crossbar.

Hailee Blair on the run. Young dives out again to thwart the chance.

From the shadows, Daoust drives the corner kick into the box. Jocelyn Moreau directs the header into the mesh. She scored both goals in the Larries’ 2-0 win, sending St. Lawrence to the Class C final vs. Canton.

Lisbon hosted Parishville-Hopkinton is a Class D girls’ quarterfinal.

Lisbon’s Leah Warren fires a direct kick toward goal that ricochets off the goalpost. On the rebound Parishville-Hopkinton is called for a handball in the box setting up a penalty kick.

On the PK, Warren finds the back of the net and the Golden Knights lead 1-0, midway through the second half.

Four minutes later, Ava Murphy fires a shot from 15 yards out over the head of the Panther keeper, making it 2-0 Lisbon. Golden Knights advance to face top-seeded Chateaugay in the Class D semifinals.

Tuesday’s local scores

Girls’ Section III Class C soccer semifinals

Immaculate Heart 3, Mount Markham 1

Sauquoit Valley 3, Beaver River 0

Girls’ Section X Class B soccer semifinals

Canton 1, Norwood-Norfolk 0

St. Lawrence Central 2, Madrid-Waddington 0

Girls’ Section X Class D soccer quarterfinals

Chateaugay 3, Edwards-Knox 1

Lisbon 2, Parishville-Hopkinton 0

Hammond 2, Hermon-DeKalb 1

Colton-Pierrepont 4, Harrisville 3 (shootout)

Boys’ Section III Class A soccer semifinal

CBA 4, Watertown 0

Boys’ Section III Class B soccer semifinal

Skaneateles 1, South Jefferson 0

Boys’ Section X Class B soccer semifinals

Salmon River 6, Gouverneur 0

OFA 2, Potsdam 0

Men’s college soccer

St. Lawrence 3, SUNY Plattsburgh 0

Clarkson 2, SUNY Potsdam 0

Women’s college soccer

Clarkson 2, St. Lawrence 1

SUNY Plattsburgh 4, SUNY Canton 0

Girls’ high school swimming

OFA 86, Massena 61

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.