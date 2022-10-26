Howard C. “Sonny” Bellrose, 79, of Massena

Howard C. “Sonny” Bellrose, 79, of Grove Street, peacefully passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Howard C. “Sonny” Bellrose, 79, of Grove Street, peacefully passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Sonny was born on March 16, 1943 in Massena, the son of the late Howard L. and Eleanor R. (Murray) Bellrose. He was a graduate of Massena High School. On July 21, 1961, he entered the United States Army, proudly serving his country until his honorable discharge on June 26, 1964. On December 12, 1980, he married Dianne M. Stewart Konkowski at St. John’s Episcopal Church. She predeceased him on March 22, 2002. He had been previously married to Mildred Fieldson.

Sonny was an electrician for Alcoa in Massena but was often called upon to other plants to troubleshoot electrical problems within the plant. He retired after many years of service as foreman and supervisor. He was a member of the Gerald R. Roy Amvets Post #4 and former member of the American Legion and Elks Lodge. Sonny was a very generous spirited man, who would help anyone in need. He loved to visit, tell stories, and would often be found at Spanky’s Diner. He was a jack-of-all trades, master of most, and was proud of the gazebo he built for his late wife in their back yard.

Sonny is survived by his children, Robin Monroe of Potsdam and Timothy Bellrose of Syracuse; his stepchildren, Robyn Pryce and her companion Tracy LaTour of Chateaugay and Thomas Bean and his wife, Abigail of North Carolina; his companion of 20 years, Jean Alexander of Massena and her children, Christine Bean of Massena and John Alexander of Mill Valley, California; several grand and great grandchildren; his sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Glen Soderberg of Michigan; his brother and sister-in-law, Charles “Chuck” and Sue Bellrose of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was predeceased by a stepson, Todd Konkowski; a great granddaughter, Alexis Lynn Secore; and a brother, Donald “Donnie” Bellrose.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call Friday, October 28, 2022 from 12:00 until the time of the service at 2:00 PM. Burial with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in his memory to the Gerald R. Roy Amvets Post #4 or the Massena Rescue Squad.

