Kenneth H. Fregoe, 94, of Massena

Kenneth H. Fregoe (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - On Friday October 21, 2022 we lost a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle & friend at the age of 94. Kenneth H. Fregoe passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Massena Hospital.

Dad has joined his beloved wife Vivian, on the dance floor in heaven. They shared a blessed marriage for 68 ½ years until moms passing on April 16, 2020.

Dad was born in Massena Center on January 3, 1928 to the late Harold and Gertrude (Brothers) Fregoe. He attended Massena Schools. In 1950 Dad met a Vivian LaPlante, from Cornwall. They married on November 3, 1951 at the Nativity Church in Cornwall, Ontario. Together they raised 3 children.

In 1951 he began working at ALCOA and retired after 40 years of service. He and mom loved to travel and saw a good part of the country. Not a year went by without some sort of vacation. Dad somehow found the time to have his gentleman’s farm and a big garden that he enjoyed working in.

Dad was an Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1141, and a Lifetime Member of the Massena Elks Lodge No. 1703.

Dad was a selfless man who always put everyone first. His gentle, thoughtful ways made him well loved by all who met him. He was a shining light and an anchor for his family.

Summing up 94 years of a life well lived into a few paragraphs is incredibly difficult, but his memory will live on through his family with each moment spent with Dad forever in our hearts.

Besides his parents and his wife Vivian, dad was also predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, Elwood and Bertha Fregoe and a sister Elzina Warren.

Dad cherished his family. Grandkids and great-grandkids were a joy to him.

He leaves behind his children; Daniel (Judy) Fregoe of Rotterdam, NY, David (Cynthia) Fregoe of Massena, NY and Donna (Lynn) Musante of Gansevoort, NY. Kenneth is also survived by His 6 grandchildren; Joshua, Jessy, Nathan, Codi, Caitlin and Adelle, three great-grandchildren, Cooper, Molly and Cecelia. He also leaves behind a brother and sister in-law, Earl and Mary Fregoe and a sister Rowena Tyo, along with many nieces and nephews he cared deeply for.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to Massena Meals on Wheels; 70 E Hatfield St, Massena, NY 13662 or Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

God saw you were weary and did what he thought was best. He came, stood beside you, and whispered, “come and rest”. Dad you will be always on our minds and forever in our hearts.

Calling hours for Kenneth will be held on Thursday November 3, 2022 at the Church of the Sacred Heart beginning at 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral Service at 12:00 Noon. Burial to follow immediately after in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

