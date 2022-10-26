Lewis County officials: drunk tractor trailer driver blew a .38

By Diane Rutherford
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - The driver of a tractor-trailer that overturned in Lewis County last week allegedly had a blood alcohol content nearly 10 times the legal limit.

The county sheriff’s office said 41-year-old Jose Sevilla failed sobriety tests after his rig went off State Route 26 in the town of West Turin and rolled over.

The incident happened during the late morning of October 18.

Deputies said after Sevilla failed sobriety tests at the scene at 11:18 a.m., they brought him to the county’s Public Safety Building where they say he blew a .38 BAC.

The legal limit for driving a commercial vehicle, such as a tractor-trailer, is .04 BAC.

The threshold for private vehicles is .08.

7 News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more details. We’ll update this story if we get more information.

Sevilla was released and issued a ticket to appear in West Turin Town Court at a later date.

