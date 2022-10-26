Lowville school project gets voters’ go-ahead

(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville Central School’s capital project got the green light from district taxpayers Tuesday.

By a vote of 277-174, the school can spend $14.9 million to build a new track with lights and a parking area near Bostwick Street.

Existing sports fields will be upgraded, bathrooms will become handicap accessible, and a better ventilation system will be installed.

The project is expected to get underway in 2024.

