Lowville school project gets voters’ go-ahead

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville Central School’s capital project got the green light from district taxpayers Tuesday.

By a vote of 277-174, the school can spend $14.9 million to build a new track with lights and a parking area near Bostwick Street.

Existing sports fields will be upgraded, bathrooms will become handicap accessible, and a better ventilation system will be installed.

The project is expected to get underway in 2024.

