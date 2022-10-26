Man accused of stealing $1M from Fuccillo Auto Group takes plea deal

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man accused of stealing more than $1 million from the Fuccillo Auto Group has taken a plea deal in Jefferson County Court.

Joseph Pompo was charged with grand larceny in March 2021.

On Monday, he entered an Alford plea to petit larceny where he maintained his innocence but didn’t want to risk being found guilty at trial.

State police said Pompo, who was director of taxation and finance for Fuccillo, withdrew money from an account that he created under the auto group’s name.

Thirty-one years old at the time of his arrest, troopers said he stole the money from January through December 2020.

Fuccillo sold its car dealerships in Adams and Watertown earlier this year.

Pompo’s sentencing is set for February 15.

