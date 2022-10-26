Man allegedly flees police in stolen vehicle

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
St. Lawrence County Sheriff(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of evading police and crashing a stolen vehicle he was allegedly driving.

St. Lawrence County sheriff deputies say 37-year-old Ian Johns Sr. was driving the stolen vehicle when they tried to pull him over on Irish Settlement Road in the town of Oswegatchie.

Johns fled, deputies say, and ended up crashing the vehicle into trees on County Route 15 in the town of Canton.

He was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer, and several traffic violations.

Johns was ticketed and released.

Deputies were helped at the scene by state police and an Ogdensburg Police Department K-9.

