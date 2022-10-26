Man gets death sentence for killing Texas agency’s 1st Sikh deputy

FILE - Robert Solis, 50, (center) received a death sentence for the killing of Harris County...
FILE - Robert Solis, 50, (center) received a death sentence for the killing of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a September 2019 traffic stop.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A man has received a death sentence for the fatal 2019 shooting of a law enforcement officer who was the first Sikh deputy in his Texas agency.

A Harris County jury deliberated about 35 minutes Wednesday before returning the death sentence for 50-year-old Robert Solis.

The jury convicted him of capital murder last week in Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal’s killing.

According to trial evidence, Solis shot the 42-year-old deputy multiple times during a traffic stop in a residential neighborhood 18 miles northwest of Houston.

Dhaliwal was returning to his patrol car when Solis shot him from behind.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Layo
Watertown man allegedly had 7,000+ doses of suspected fentanyl
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man allegedly flees police in stolen vehicle
Ogdensburg fire
Ogdensburg police identify woman, cause of blaze in fatal house fire
Brooklyn Goring is one of two students from Indian River who will be marching in the Macy's...
North country twins to showcase talents at Macy’s parade
File photo of Ogdensburg firefighters at the scene of a 2021 blaze in the city
Halting Ogdensburg firefighters’ hazard pay stuns lawmakers, emboldens union

Latest News

North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was in the district Wednesday to focus on the...
Small business owners voice concerns to Congresswoman Stefanik
Michael Lee is accused of beating his brother-in-law to death.
3 family members charged after body found stuffed in basement freezer, police say
The Biden administration is making the grants available as part of a wider effort to accelerate...
More kids to ride in ‘clean’ school buses, mostly electric
United Helpers is opening up new housing for adults with developmental disabilities in Heuvelton.
United Helpers unveils housing for developmentally disabled adults
U.S. Coast Guard's new Deep Trekker ROV
Coast Guard device demo pleases environmental group