Mannsville man pleads guilty in fatal crash

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 19-year-old Mannsville man has taken a plea deal in connection with a fatal crash that happened in 2021.

Garrett Fuller pleaded guilty Monday in Jefferson County Court to leaving the scene of an accident.

On the afternoon of May 20, 2021, Fuller struck a 69-year-old woman as she walked on the shoulder of Freeman Creek Road in the town of Rodman.

Virginia Galaydick, who lived on Freeman Creek Road, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A state police investigation found that Fuller fell asleep at the wheel.

Fuller is scheduled to be sentenced on December 21.

Because he was 18 at the time of the crash, the court says it’s possible he will be sentenced as a youthful offender, meaning his sentence would not be made public.

