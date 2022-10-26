Military Matters: throw an axe like a boss

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers group, known as BOSS, is hosting a ladies league for axe throwing.

It starts on November 3 and goes through December 1.

It’ll be held at the automotive skills center on Iraqi Freedom Drive, and starts at 6 p.m. each night.

It’s open to any Department of Defense cardholder who is at least 18 years old.

To learn more, call 315-772-7807.

