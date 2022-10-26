Morning Checkup: Breast Cancer Awareness

Morning Checkup: Breast Cancer Awareness
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Breast surgeon Dr. Agnieszka Dombrowska and breast surgery nurse practitioner Jennifer Zajac recommend, “when in doubt, check it out.”

Watch the video for their interview during Samaritan Medical Center’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

Women should be evaluated for their risk of breast cancer by the age of 30. A woman is at high risk if her lifelong risk for cancer is more than 20%. Women at high risk should undergo enhanced screening.

Women with a less-than-20% lifelong risk are normal and should have regular mammograms starting at age 40.

You can visit Women’s Wellness and Breast Care at 1575 Washington Street in Watertown or call them at 315-785-4155. There’s more information at samaritanhealth.com/breastcare.

