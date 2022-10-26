National Grid to close Arsenal Street in Watertown overnight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Arsenal Street will be closed overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning as National Grid upgrades its natural gas delivery network.

The street will be closed between Sherman and Arcade streets from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday as crews replace an existing gas line.

That’s the part of Arsenal Street in front of the Jefferson County office building and courthouse.

Drivers should avoid the area and find different ways to their destinations.

