NCAC Fall Art Show

Join the North Country Arts Council for the 74th Annual Juried Fall Art Show, highlighting some of the finest art and artisans in the North Country. Guests are invited to view the art on display and meet the artists on our opening night, Friday, October 28 at 5pm. The award ceremony will begin at 6pm, with a presentation by several of the award-winning artists, including Best in Show.

The NCAC invites our guests to continue the celebration at 7pm at Empire Square for an after party as we honor the artists and awardees.

The Fall Art Show will be on display at the Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington Street, Watertown, New York, from October 28 through November 26, 2022.

The public is invited to view the exhibit, including artwork available for sale, during normal building business hours. Artwork can be purchased through the NCAC online store at nnyart.org.

This event was made possible by the generous donations from Stewarts Shops, Enchanted Edible Forest, Inkwell Graphix, The Whimsical Pig, Mark Smith Geico, Focal Point Framing, Fibonacci Art Gallery, Carl and Weslie McLaughlin, the Iva Smith Gallery of Fine Art, Laura Oakes, and many other donors and supporters.

For more information about the Fall Art Show, or to contribute as a sponsor, contact our Fall Art Show Chairs at FallArtShow@nnyart.org.

