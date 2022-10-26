No jacket required

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another beauty of a day.

Temperatures started in the 50s and 60s and will end up in the mid-70s.

And we’ll have mostly sunny skies, at least to start.

There’s a chance of rain in the afternoon, but it’s more likely in the evening. Rain should wrap up by around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Rain will end and we cool things off. Thursday will start off in the mid-40s and end up in the low to mid-50s under mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

It will be mostly sunny and 55 on Friday.

There’s plenty of sunshine in store for the weekend. It will be in the upper 50s on Saturday and the low 60s on Sunday.

We could see a splash of rain or two on Halloween. Highs will be around 60.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain on Tuesday. Highs will be around 60.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.