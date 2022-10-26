North Country Arts Council presents Fall Art Show

Fall Art Show
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Arts Council’s Fall Art Show starts this weekend.

Co-chair Dana Gillan says the show will be up for a few weeks. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The show will be at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown. It starts on Friday, October 28, and ends on Saturday, November 26.

The opening is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday.

Among the artwork from north country artists will be paintings, ceramics, sculptures, jewelry, and photography. Some of the work will be for sale.

You can learn more at nnyart.org. You can also email fallartshow@nnyart.org.

