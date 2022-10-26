Officials break ground for Chaumont bridge project

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - A groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday kicked off a $26 million project to replace the bridge along Route 12E in Chaumont.

local and state officials came together to celebrate the start of construction.

State Department of Transportation officials say the bridge’s steel pillars will be replaced by concrete foundations.

The work will also include widening the road’s shoulders and creating a sidewalk for pedestrians.

Another addition to the bridge is a fishing site.

“This is where the rubber meets the road when you’re talking about bridges. A new viewing platform - this is truly going to be an enhanced safety factor, but more importantly, everybody can enjoy it. You can ride your bike, you can walk, you’re going to be able to fish, you’re going to be able to enjoy all the recreational opportunities that come with this,” said DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez.

During construction, drivers can expect lane closures with alternating traffic. The new bridge is expected to be completed by the summer of 2025.

