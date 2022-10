WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Southerly winds will keep the area warm tonight and tomorrow. Expect clouds overnight with lows near 60.

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with some afternoon showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 70′s.

Thursday will be partly sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the lower 50′s.

