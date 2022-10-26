Racing pigs please fans at Old McDonald’s Farm

Racing pigs please fans at Old McDonald's Farm
By Emily Griffin
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - At Old McDonald’s Farm in Sackets Harbor there are four speedy swine about to wrap up their racing season.

There’s Pig Newton, Elvis Pigsley, Albert Einswine, and Snoop Piggy Pig.

And every weekend they prove that pigs can fly.

“We’ve been doing pig races here for probably six or seven years,” farm manager Julia Robbins LeDoux said. “It’s an event for everybody: it’s quick, it’s like 10 seconds, but it’s fun and exciting and something you don’t get to see every day.”

Today, victory tastes like powdered donuts and apples.

The hogs are getting ready to hang up their racing hooves for the year, though. Old McDonald’s Farm has had a successful season, one you can enjoy for one more weekend.

“The corn maze is an Oz theme,” Robbins LeDoux said. “You can head up the Yellow Corn Road straight to Emerald City, get your pumpkins, see fall foliage.”

And, of course, hang out with the animals.

Old McDonald’s season only goes until Halloween, so be sure to race to see the pig races before then.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Layo
Watertown man allegedly had 7,000+ doses of suspected fentanyl
Ogdensburg fire
Ogdensburg police identify woman, cause of blaze in fatal house fire
Brooklyn Goring is one of two students from Indian River who will be marching in the Macy's...
North country twins to showcase talents at Macy’s parade
Ogdensburg Fire Department
Ogdensburg halts hazard pay for city firefighters
Police lights
Man accused of fleeing police

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
No jacket required
Republican candidate for New York governor U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, left, participates in a debate...
Crime, Trump center stage in sole New York governor’s debate
Lindi Krauss Morton talks about her sprawling Halloween display at her Holcomb Street home in...
Halloween displays haunt Watertown streets
Halloween displays haunt Watertown streets