Robert J. Korzuch, Sr, 85, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert J. Korzuch, Sr, 85, Watertown, husband of Patricia Korzuch, passed away at his home on Monday October 24th, 2022 with his family at his side under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County.

The funeral mass will be 10 am Wednesday, November 2nd at St. Anthony’s Church. Burial will follow with military honors in Glenwood Cemetery. Calling hours are Tuesday, November 2nd from 2 pm - 6 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

A complete obituary will follow.

