Ronald E. Leadbetter, 61, of Black River

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Ronald E. Leadbetter, 61, of Main Street, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.

In keeping with Ronalds wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. There will be a private family gathering at a later date. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

Ronald is survived by his father and step-mother, Ronald and Ann Leadbetter of Maine; a sister Athenia Wheatley of Arizona; nieces, nephews and several cousins. He is predeceased by his mother, Noreen Leadbetter, and his sister, Michelle Nefsey.

Ronald was born on June 5, 1961 in Camden, Maine, a son of Ronald Morgan Leadbetter and the late Noreen Rose Wilton Leadbetter. He graduated from High School and College in Deleware. While in high school, he enjoyed wrestling. Ronald lived in Deleware and Maine for many years, he also had lived in Germany. Ronald was a Truck Driver for various companies locally. Most recently, he worked for North Country Contractors, Calcium.

Ronald was an avid fisherman and Nascar fan. He was also the world’s greatest Boston Red Sox fan.

