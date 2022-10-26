SEC takes strong stance against storming the field

Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college football game on Oct. 15.(AP Photo/Wade Payne)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference wants tremendous competition.

It also wants teams from both schools to have a safe experience after playing in perhaps the most frenzied arenas in college football.

Wild celebrations after No. 3 Tennessee’s landmark home win over No. 6 Alabama and No. 18 LSU’s victory over 15th-ranked Mississippi turned into hefty fines for both winning schools for violating the SEC’s Access to Competition Area.

Tennessee was fined $100,000 and LSU was docked $250,000.

The SEC has an increasing scale on fines with additional violations triggering bigger penalties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Layo
Watertown man allegedly had 7,000+ doses of suspected fentanyl
Ogdensburg fire
Ogdensburg police identify woman, cause of blaze in fatal house fire
Brooklyn Goring is one of two students from Indian River who will be marching in the Macy's...
North country twins to showcase talents at Macy’s parade
File photo of Ogdensburg firefighters at the scene of a 2021 blaze in the city
Halting Ogdensburg firefighters’ hazard pay stuns lawmakers, emboldens union
Law enforcement officials investigating a string of break-ins in Heuvelton on October 18, 2022
Heuvelton school break-in: superintendent says juvenile is suspect

Latest News

Mannsville man pleads guilty in fatal crash
FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020. An...
NCAA approves new guidance on player endorsement deals
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
FILE - Herschel Walker, GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate for Georgia, speaks at a primary...
Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser
Military Matters: throw an axe like a boss