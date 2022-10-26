Small business owners voice concerns to Congresswoman Stefanik

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was in the district Wednesday to focus on the concerns of small business owners.

“Small businesses are the backbone and the engine of our upstate and north country economy. I want to make sure that I’m bringing their concerns to the highest level,” said Stefanik (R. - 21st District).

She met with area business owners to learn what keeps them up at night when it comes to their bottom line.

“The highest rate of inflation in my lifetime. The energy costs and utility costs continue to go up and up. We are on pace for the highest home heating prices in well over a decade,” said Stefanik.

Dark Island Spirits in Alexandria Bay hosted the congresswoman.

“Why not do it? Why not offer our facility as a place for people to come in and meet her and talk to her about some issues? It seemed pretty almost apolitical because it’s more about just issues that involve us locally,” said Roger Reifensynder, Dark Island Spirits.

Along with inflation, rising heat and energy costs, and staffing shortages, the Dark Island Spirits founder wanted to speak to Stefanik about something specific to the St. Lawrence.

“One of the major issues has been the water levels in the St. Lawrence River and on the Lake - how that has negatively affected businesses when it’s been outside of the norm,” said Reifensynder.

Stefanik is seeking re-election this November. She is going up against Democratic candidate and former CIA operative Matt Castelli.

