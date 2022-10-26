Timothy B. Baile, 68, of Massena

Timothy B. Baile, 68, of 391 Larue Road, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Massena Hospital. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Timothy B. Baile, 68, of 391 Larue Road, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Massena Hospital.

Tim was born on September 10, 1954 in Potsdam, son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Lavare) Baile. He attended St. Lawrence Central School and was an autobody technician.

Tim worked for Kip Haggett Autobody for many years. He enjoyed working on cars, especially body repair and paint restoration. He also worked on small engines and loved his Harley Davidson. He enjoyed the outdoors and bird watching, especially cardinals.

He is survived by his companion of 31 years, Anne Diabo; his three children Franklin Baile of Rome; Courtney Kelly of Massena; and Karl Baile of Massena; his stepson Shawn Gravelin (Hope LaBrake) of Massena; and his grandchild Makenzie Baile Swamp.

Besides his parents Joseph and Elizabeth, Tim was predeceased by his siblings George Baile, Brenda Barney and Mary Baile.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Donations may be made in Tim’s memory to the Neighborhood Food Center.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.