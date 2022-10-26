United Helpers unveils housing for developmentally disabled adults

United Helpers is opening up new housing for adults with developmental disabilities in Heuvelton.
By Sean Brynda
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - United Helpers is opening up new housing for adults with developmental disabilities in Heuvelton.

After months of renovations, the Independent Residential Alternative Living home is set to open.

According to worker Colleen Aldridge, before this larger facility was renovated, residents used to either live in smaller facilities with their parents or were in state-run facilities.

“It’s a challenge New York state-wide. What our goal is is to service the people in our area. So if people have - especially if they have aged out of the school system, they’re really looking for independence and being on their own,” she said.

According to United Helpers, 24 residents will be able to live at two facilities, giving them the opportunity to live independent lives with some assistance.

Kim George oversaw the renovations.

“Seeing this one renovated into this kind of space from what it was is really nice. The openness, the ability for people to move within their own home and have that space is really important,” said George.

The first residents can move in starting Monday.

