Where the Heart is - Art Submissions

By Craig Thornton
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Call for Artists: SLC Arts’ Where The Heart Is Exhibit

Artists are invited to submit artwork for our final 2022 themed show, “Where The Heart Is”. We ask that you submit any artwork that speaks to the theme, in your opinion. The final exhibited work will be selected by an independent juror. We have instituted jury fees for each show - $10 for non-partners, $5 for basic creative partners, and free for enhanced creative partners.

As always, all themes are open to artist interpretation, but for guidance we suggest for this theme to submit pieces that represent home, comfort, childhood, memories, etc.

The opening event for this exhibit will be held during our Small Business Saturday events on November 26th. The exhibit will be open to view all day, but we will have an official gathering at 2pm. We hope you will join us for this exhibit opening at the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center. Attendance is not mandatory but strongly encouraged. If you would like to discuss your work during the event, please contact our arts center manager at artscenter@slcartscouncil.org.

SLC Arts manages all sales, collects sales tax and shipping fees (if applicable), and covers credit card fees. The artist will receive a commission of 70% of the sale price.

