Becoming sunny with a cooldown

By Beth Hall
Published: Oct. 27, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be much cooler today than it was the last three days.

We start out mostly cloudy and it becomes mostly sunny by afternoon.

Temperatures started in the 40s and that’s where they’ll stay for much of the day. Highs could hit 50 by afternoon.

It will be a chilly night. Lows will mostly be in the low 30s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

It will be sunny and in the upper 50s on Saturday.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Rain will be off and on for Halloween, but at least trick or treaters won’t need their winter coats. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Tuesday will be cloudy and Wednesday will be partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 60s both days.

