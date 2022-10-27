Biden visits Syracuse, says Micron investment is “example of my economic plan at work”

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - President Joe Biden was in Syracuse Thursday afternoon taking a victory lap on a $100 billion investment in the region.

The U.S.-based company Micron, one of the largest microchip manufacturers in the world, is promising a long-term investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state.

Biden called it the “largest American investment of its kind, ever, ever, ever in our history” and said the announcement was “the latest example of my economic plan at work.”

Biden was joined by Governor Kathy Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand during his speech at Onondaga Community College.

The company was lured to the Syracuse area with help from a set of federal, state and local incentives, including up to $5.5 billion in state tax credits over 20 years.

Schumer had pushed Micron and the company’s CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, to consider upstate New York for its factory.

“This is going to be massive,” Mehrotra told Biden, showing off a model of what the facility would look like in 20 years. “This is going to be the largest investment in semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S.”

The decision to locate in the Syracuse area was made months after Congress passed the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act, which set aside $52 billion to bolster the semiconductor industry.

