Chick-fil-A opens in Watertown

Chick-fil-A opens in Watertown
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown chicken lovers can rejoice!

Chick-fil-A, the southern fast-food franchise known for its chicken sandwiches, is holding a grand opening in Watertown Thursday.

Fans of the franchise can start ordering as early as 6:30 a.m. at 1290 Arsenal Street. That’s where Ruby Tuesday used to be.

If you plan on heading over to Chick-fil-A, let us know how your experience was and feel free to send us a photo using the Send It To 7 link on our website and mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of stealing $1M from Fuccillo Auto Group takes plea deal
Drunk driving
Lewis County officials: drunk tractor trailer driver blew a .38
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man allegedly flees police in stolen vehicle
Timothy Layo
Watertown man allegedly had 7,000+ doses of suspected fentanyl
Officials said a Department of Public Works crew struck a gas line at the intersection of South...
Gas leak prompts evacuation in Carthage

Latest News

Massena's Tom Geng scores the first goal in the Section X Class A championship game against...
Highlights & scores: Massena takes 2 soccer sectional titles
The Grim Reaper makes good use of the Cleveland Funeral Home hearse.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: More Halloween pics!
Wake Up Weather
Becoming sunny with a cooldown
Highlights & scores: Massena takes 2 soccer sectional titles