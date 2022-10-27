Chick-fil-A opens in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown chicken lovers can rejoice!

Chick-fil-A, the southern fast-food franchise known for its chicken sandwiches, is holding a grand opening in Watertown Thursday.

Fans of the franchise can start ordering as early as 6:30 a.m. at 1290 Arsenal Street. That’s where Ruby Tuesday used to be.

If you plan on heading over to Chick-fil-A, let us know how your experience was and feel free to send us a photo using the Send It To 7 link on our website and mobile app.

