Department of Veterans Affairs announces grants for homeless vets

FILE - The Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, announced three grants to...
FILE - The Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, announced three grants to help veterans who are homeless or who are at risk of losing their homes.(U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday announced three grants to help veterans who are homeless or are at risk of losing their homes.

The grants are for the federal budget year that starts Oct. 1, 2023.

The Supportive Services for Veteran Families program provides services to quickly rehouse veterans and their families who are homeless, prevent the imminent loss of a veteran’s home or find new, more suitable housing options for veterans and their families. Grants will be awarded to eligible organizations in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands.

Two other grants are available through the department’s Homeless Providers Grant and Per Diem program. These grants will pay for “transitional supportive housing beds or service centers” or provide apartment-style housing for veterans, who can keep the units as their permanent homes when they complete the program.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of stealing $1M from Fuccillo Auto Group takes plea deal
Drunk driving
Lewis County officials: drunk tractor trailer driver blew a .38
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man allegedly flees police in stolen vehicle
Chick-fil-A opens in Watertown
Chick-fil-A opens in Watertown
Timothy Layo
Watertown man allegedly had 7,000+ doses of suspected fentanyl

Latest News

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington,...
US to send Ukraine additional $275 million in military aid
President Joe Biden was in Syracuse Thursday afternoon
Biden visits Syracuse, says Micron investment is “example of my economic plan at work”
Damage can be seen in villages on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Sunday, Oct. 23,...
Ukraine attacks Russia’s hold on southern city of Kherson
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
12 jurors seated for Trump Organization tax fraud trial
A treasure hunter in Tennessee says he found a Civil War-era belt buckle while using a metal...
Man finds suspected Civil War-era belt buckle in banks of drought-afflicted river