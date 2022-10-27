Fall Craft Show coming up at Jefferson Community College
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Fall Craft Show at Jefferson Community College will be held on Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The craft show will feature 80 vendors who will be selling a variety of items ranging from jewelry and ceramics to candles and soaps.
The show will be held in JCC’s gymnasium.
Admission is:
- $4 Adults
- $3 Seniors, Military & First Responders
- $2 Children ages 6-12
- $1 Students
- Free for 5 and under
