Fall Craft Show coming up at Jefferson Community College

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Fall Craft Show at Jefferson Community College will be held on Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Deborah Kessler, event promoter, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

The craft show will feature 80 vendors who will be selling a variety of items ranging from jewelry and ceramics to candles and soaps.

The show will be held in JCC’s gymnasium.

Admission is:

  • $4 Adults
  • $3 Seniors, Military & First Responders
  • $2 Children ages 6-12
  • $1 Students
  • Free for 5 and under

