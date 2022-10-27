Gouverneur apartment complex gears up for ‘Trunk or Treat’

Parkstead Apartments is holding its 3rd annual “Trunk or Treat.”
Parkstead Apartments is holding its 3rd annual "Trunk or Treat."
By Sean Brynda
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It’ll be a happy haunting in Gouverneur this Halloween.

Parkstead Apartments is holding its 3rd annual “Trunk or Treat.”

Organizer Sean Peck says more than 700 people took part in last year’s event.

He says Trunk or Treat makes for a safer night because kids are in a controlled environment, not out on the streets.

“Trunk or Treat will be right here at the property here at Parkstead. We have a sidewalk that goes right down the property. All the trunks will be set up right next to the sidewalk so it keeps them off the street and it’s a safer way to trick or treat. They’ll go right down the sidewalk, get their treats, and right back out through the property, so it’s a really safe way to trick or treat and we’re just excited to do this for the community,” said Peck.

Trunk or Treat runs from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday night.

Businesses that want to participate are welcome to set up a stand for the event.

