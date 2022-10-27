Halloween parade held for nursing home residents

At Samaritan Keep Home, the staff put on a Halloween parade for residents on Wednesday.
At Samaritan Keep Home, the staff put on a Halloween parade for residents on Wednesday.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Halloween fun isn’t just for the young!

At Samaritan Keep Home, the staff put on a Halloween parade for residents on Wednesday.

The staff got creative, making floats and dressing up as characters like Ursula from the Little Mermaid, Minnie Mouse, and Cat in the Hat.

The parade went around to each floor, visiting with the residents.

