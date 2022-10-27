Highlights & scores: Massena takes 2 soccer sectional titles

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Section X Class A soccer championships for both boys and girls were held Wednesday night at Potsdam High School.

Boys Section 10 class A championship...Massena took on Malone for the boys’ championship.

Tom Geng connects for the game’s first goal in the 14th minute and it’s 1-0 Massena.

On the corner kick, Tom Eggleston gets a clear shot for the tally. The Red Raiders are up 2-0.

Then on a partial break, Carter Firnstein dents the back of the net. It’s 3-0 Massena.

Massena goes on to blank Malone 3-0 to capture the Section X Class A title.

The Massena girls' soccer team captured the Section X Class A championship on Wednesday. (WWNY)

Massena and Malone also met in the girls’ Class A championship.

First half: Kennedy Garrow gets behind the defender and finds the mark. Massena is in front 1-0.

On the corner kick, Gabrielle Laughlin delivers the second goal. The Lady Red Raiders are in front 2-0.

Dani Lyn Burke from the top of the 18 connects and it’s 3-0 Massena.

The Lady Red Raiders blank Malone 3-0 to win the Section X Class A championship.

Potsdam hosted Clifton-Fine in girls’ Northern Athletic Conference volleyball.

After an early lead by Potsdam, the Eagles bounced back to capture a 3-1 win.

The Sandstoners won the first set 25-17, but Clifton-Fine pounced for three straight wins – 25-6, 25-14, and 25-20.

For Clifton-Fine, Kylee Todd tallied 23 points, 8 aces, 3 kills, 5 digs, and 1 assist. Grace Southwick added 12 points, 2 aces, 8 kills, and 16 assists. Madelynn Southwick scored 5 points, with 9 kills, 3 assists, and 1 dig. Mia Brough produced 8 points, 1 kill, and 2 digs. The Eagles finished the regular season at 8-8.

Potsdam was led by Clare Sullivan-Catlin with seven points scored.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ Section X Class A soccer championship

Massena 5, Malone 1

Girls’ Section X Class A soccer championship

Massena 3, Malone 0

Girls’ Section III Class D soccer quarterfinal

Cincinnatus 7, Copenhagen 1

High school football crossover

Watertown 28, South Jefferson 14

High school volleyball

Madrid-Waddington 3, Gouverneur 0

Tupper Lake 3, Brushton-Moira 1

Clifton-Fine 3, Potsdam 1

College volleyball

SUNY Potsdam 3, Cazenovia 1

