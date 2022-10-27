Highlights & scores: Massena takes 2 soccer sectional titles
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Section X Class A soccer championships for both boys and girls were held Wednesday night at Potsdam High School.
Boys Section 10 class A championship...Massena took on Malone for the boys’ championship.
Tom Geng connects for the game’s first goal in the 14th minute and it’s 1-0 Massena.
On the corner kick, Tom Eggleston gets a clear shot for the tally. The Red Raiders are up 2-0.
Then on a partial break, Carter Firnstein dents the back of the net. It’s 3-0 Massena.
Massena goes on to blank Malone 3-0 to capture the Section X Class A title.
Massena and Malone also met in the girls’ Class A championship.
First half: Kennedy Garrow gets behind the defender and finds the mark. Massena is in front 1-0.
On the corner kick, Gabrielle Laughlin delivers the second goal. The Lady Red Raiders are in front 2-0.
Dani Lyn Burke from the top of the 18 connects and it’s 3-0 Massena.
The Lady Red Raiders blank Malone 3-0 to win the Section X Class A championship.
Potsdam hosted Clifton-Fine in girls’ Northern Athletic Conference volleyball.
After an early lead by Potsdam, the Eagles bounced back to capture a 3-1 win.
The Sandstoners won the first set 25-17, but Clifton-Fine pounced for three straight wins – 25-6, 25-14, and 25-20.
For Clifton-Fine, Kylee Todd tallied 23 points, 8 aces, 3 kills, 5 digs, and 1 assist. Grace Southwick added 12 points, 2 aces, 8 kills, and 16 assists. Madelynn Southwick scored 5 points, with 9 kills, 3 assists, and 1 dig. Mia Brough produced 8 points, 1 kill, and 2 digs. The Eagles finished the regular season at 8-8.
Potsdam was led by Clare Sullivan-Catlin with seven points scored.
Wednesday’s local scores
Boys’ Section X Class A soccer championship
Massena 5, Malone 1
Girls’ Section X Class A soccer championship
Massena 3, Malone 0
Girls’ Section III Class D soccer quarterfinal
Cincinnatus 7, Copenhagen 1
High school football crossover
Watertown 28, South Jefferson 14
High school volleyball
Madrid-Waddington 3, Gouverneur 0
Tupper Lake 3, Brushton-Moira 1
Clifton-Fine 3, Potsdam 1
College volleyball
SUNY Potsdam 3, Cazenovia 1
