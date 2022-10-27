John (Johannes) Wagenaar, 92, of West Glenville, NY, passed away October 25, 2022 at the home of his daughter Rose. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John (Johannes) Wagenaar, 92, of West Glenville, NY, passed away October 25, 2022 at the home of his daughter Rose.

John was born on August 14, 1930 in Den Helder, Netherlands, son of Okke and Francine (Van Domburg) Wagenaar.

He grew up in the Netherlands and received his education at St. Bavo Psychiatric Institute in Noordwykerhout and the R.K.Z hospital in Hilversum to become a Registered Nurse. On August 11, 1955 he married Maria T. Mantjes in Wormerveer . The couple emigrated to the United States in 1958 with their son Johnny aboard the S.S. Maasdam. They settled in Watertown where he was employed as an O.R. nurse at the former Mercy Hospital. He then became a pharmaceutical representative for Wyeth and serviced the North Country for over 30 years. John was also the Town Justice for the Town of Champion from 1979 until 1992. He and his family resided in Black River before moving to Champion. In 2001 John and his wife Maria moved to Charlton, NY to be near their daughter Rose. Then in 2020 he moved to West Glenville, NY where he resided with his daughter.

John enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, fishing, hunting, time spent at his hunting camp and was also an avid reader

Among his survivors are his four children, Sons--Col. Richard Wagenaar (retired Army), Fairfax, VA, Col. Eric Wagenaar (retired Army) his wife Beth , Chaumont, NY, Capt. Robert Wagenaar (retired Army) and his wife Rhonda , Lagrange, GA , and daughter-Rose and husband Jim Holbrook, West Glenville, NY and his nine grandchildren and also a sister, Caroline Barber, of the Netherlands.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by his wife Maria in 2003 Charlton, NY and a son John Wagenaar in 1968 Black River, NY.

Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River NY. A graveside service will be held at 1p.m. Friday, November 4th at the Black River Cemetery.

Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital

Online condolences may be made to www.brucefh.com

