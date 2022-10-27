Jordan Beaulieu, 32, of Tupper Lake

Jordan Beaulieu, age 32, of Tupper Lake, NY and formerly of Black Lake, NY passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. (Funeral Home)

TUPPER LAKE, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Jordan Beaulieu, age 32, of Tupper Lake, NY and formerly of Black Lake, NY, will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 3:00PM at Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 2:00PM up until the time of the service. Jordan passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Jordan is survived by his two daughters, Aubrey and Aurora Beaulieu, of Tupper Lake; mother of his children, Katie Wheeler, of Tupper Lake; his father, John Beaulieu of Ogdensburg; two siblings, Jim Beaulieu of Ogdensburg and Mindy Beaulieu and her fiancé, Josh Towle, of Tupper Lake; nieces and nephews, Zackary Hull, Morristown, and Gabrielle Beaulieu, Jaeleigh Hoy, and Oaklyn Towle, all of Tupper Lake; maternal grandmother, Joyce Chevrier of Ogdensburg; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his mother, Tami Beaulieu and his step-mother, Dixie Beaulieu. Jordan was born on August 10, 1990 in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the John Beaulieu and the late Tami Chevrier Beaulieu. He graduated from Morristown Central School in 2009. Jordan was employed by Sunmount DDSO in the RIT facility in Tupper Lake as a DDSCTA. Jordan enjoyed hiking, kayaking, mountain biking, camping, and took an interest in computers and video games. He also loved his two girls and spending time with friends and family. Donations may be made in Jordan’s memory to his daughters, Aubrey and Aurora, in care of Mindy Beaulieu, 123 Main St., Tupper Lake, NY 12986.

