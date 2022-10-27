Lady Cavaliers heading to championship game

Lady Cavaliers heading to championship game
By Mel Busler
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Immaculate Heart girls’ soccer team is heading to the Section III Class C championship on Friday.

It’s a talented and close-knit team.

The Cavaliers earned a spot in the final by defeating Mount Markham 3-1 Tuesday night.

Coach Kurt Robbins says it’s a special group.

The Lady Cavaliers have been successful despite being a small school playing in a higher class against bigger competition.

Immaculate Heart will face a Sauquoit Valley team that handed Beaver River its first loss of the season.

The Class C championship game is scheduled for Friday night at SUNY Cortland.

