Nancy B. Herron, 83, of Belleville

BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Nancy B. Herron, 83, wife of James Herron, Belleville, passed away Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 at her home with her family at her side under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

Nancy and her twin sister Norma were born October 28th, 1938 in Black River, NY to Edgbert and Edith Fargo. They attended school in Adams, NY. After their family moved, they graduated from Belleville Central School in 1956. She completed a secretarial course at Watertown School of Commerce in 1957.

Nancy married James Herron in 1957. They had two children, Timothy and Cathy. She worked a little at Crescent Corset Factory, then several years as a bookkeeper at Herron Farm Supply, lastly at Adams Agway for 14 years before retiring.

Her hobbies included working in her flower beds, playing piano, baking, quilting and sewing, but her biggest joy was refinishing many pieces of furniture (with James assistance) including family heirlooms.

She was predeceased by her parents and three brothers, David (Stillborn), Raymond and Randy. She is survived by her husband, Hames, son Timothy, daughter Cathy, granddaughter Stephanie (husband) Mark Leuze), great grandson Tyler; siblings Norma Harper, Sandi Austin, and Marvin Fargo.

Nancy was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses all her adult life and attended meetings with the Adams Congregation making many lifelong friends.

Nancy was always so prepared and organized that she had this prepared ahead of time for her family. We would like to add some to it because she would never brag about herself. She was so kind and caring to all she met, always willing to help when needed, always supportive of any silly projects we got into and always put others ahead of her. Everything she did she did well. She was always our go to person to listen to any worried we had, our personal “how to” book on everything we ever needed to know and was truly the most patient and understanding person we have ever met. She will be greatly missed.

