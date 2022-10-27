No signs of repairs as Hotis Motel deadline nears

Hotis Motel
Hotis Motel(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The 30-day deadline to make repairs to the Hotis Motel in the town of Pamelia is Friday.

Last month, Jefferson County Code Enforcement condemned the property for more than half a dozen code violations.

Tenants were given 30 days to vacate unless the violations were addressed.

So far there has been no sign of any repairs being done.

Town Supervisor Scott Allen says the next step will be to serve the owner a subpoena for town court.

On Thursday, we found one tenant in the process of moving out, while others yelled that they had no plans to move.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of stealing $1M from Fuccillo Auto Group takes plea deal
Drunk driving
Lewis County officials: drunk tractor trailer driver blew a .38
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man allegedly flees police in stolen vehicle
Chick-fil-A opens in Watertown
Chick-fil-A opens in Watertown
Timothy Layo
Watertown man allegedly had 7,000+ doses of suspected fentanyl

Latest News

President Joe Biden was in Syracuse Thursday afternoon
Biden visits Syracuse, says Micron investment is “example of my economic plan at work”
WWNY
Watertown church invites public to Trunk-Or-Treat
Hospice of Jefferson County will soon be able to care for more people who are at the end of...
Expansion of Hospice of Jefferson County nearly complete
Students will bring the classic horror film Night of the Living Dead to the stage.
SUNY Potsdam’s theater department offering a show and a scare