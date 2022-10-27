No signs of repairs as Hotis Motel deadline nears

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The 30-day deadline to make repairs to the Hotis Motel in the town of Pamelia is Friday.

Last month, Jefferson County Code Enforcement condemned the property for more than half a dozen code violations.

Tenants were given 30 days to vacate unless the violations were addressed.

So far there has been no sign of any repairs being done.

Town Supervisor Scott Allen says the next step will be to serve the owner a subpoena for town court.

On Thursday, we found one tenant in the process of moving out, while others yelled that they had no plans to move.

