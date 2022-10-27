Remington Museum gets in on Halloween fun

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Eighteen rooms of fright and fun. That’s what you’ll find at the Remington Museum in Ogdensburg this Friday and Saturday evenings.

They have been setting up for the 7th Remington Haunting.

Hallways and rooms of the mansion are filled with scary characters. Be prepared to be scared, but for those a little faint of heart don’t worry.

“It is scary but it is made for families. So it’s not as though you can’t come and bring your kids. We do have a way to tell people in the show that if you’re scared, we have something you can hang onto and they know not to scare you,” said Rhonda Roethel, museum board member.

New this year is a nearly 12-foot tall skeleton. It will greet visitors outside.

This is a major fundraiser for the museum. Hours are 6-8 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Admission is $5.

