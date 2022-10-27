Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: More Halloween pics!

(WWNY) - We have more pics viewers sent in of their Halloween costumes as we head into the holiday weekend.

We kick things off with Cleveland Funeral Home, which obviously has a good sense of humor to have decorated their hearse, complete with the Grim Reaper -- who presumably rides in style these days.

The Cousino family seems confused as to which holiday it is. It’s not Christmas yet, guys. Slow down!

Speaking of slow, Riley Baxter’s kitty is moving at a snail’s pace these days.

There was a spooky sight in Hannawa Falls. Witches ditched their broomsticks for paddleboards and kayaks. Paula Covell shared the video and hopefully didn’t suffer a curse for doing so.

Out of the water and onto the land is octopus Remi, shared by Faith Youngs.

We saved the best for last: Emily Griffin’s adorable niece and nephew, Rilynn the cowgirl and Bodie the cow. Rilynn is super psyched for trick or treating and Bodie is just happy to be involved.

We’d love to see your little ones, too. Keep sending those Halloween pics. We’ll air them one more time on the next Pics of the Week. Just hit the Send It To 7 link on our website or mobile app.

You can check out our Halloween and Pics of the Week galleries below.

