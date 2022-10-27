SUNY Potsdam’s theater department offering a show and a scare

Students will bring the classic horror film Night of the Living Dead to the stage.
By Sean Brynda
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - If you’re looking for a show and a scare this Halloween weekend, students in Potsdam will be acting out their own twist on a horror classic.

The Performing Arts Center at SUNY Potsdam is known for its music and acting performances. But with Halloween on Monday, the theater department is putting on a play that’s chilling to the bone.

“We’re really excited to be bringing the classic horror film Night of the Living Dead, which is sort of the original zombie film and the students are very excited to be performing this piece for the audiences. We’ve never had anything like this for Halloween before,” said

Dr. Jay Pecora, director.

Aaliyah Caballero Cortez is a SUNY Potsdam senior and will be playing the main character. She says one of the productions will be a first at Potsdam.

“I believe this is our first midnight showing, like, ever done at SUNY Potsdam and a lot of people are really excited for that. Everyone is gonna be dressed in their own Halloween costumes and it will be nice to bring some horror into SUNY Potsdam and also a really fun play for everyone to be a part of,” she said.

Night of the Living Dead showings are happening from Thursday through Sunday, with the midnight performance on Saturday night.

Pecora says this performance isn’t meant to be seen by all.

“We do have a content warning at the beginning of the show to warn people that there are gunshots in the play, we use a strobe light, and again there is that physical violence - zombies tearing people apart. If that sounds disturbing to you, you shouldn’t come to see this particular show,” he said.

A show that brings thrills and chills to those wanting a good scare.

