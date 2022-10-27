VTC needs volunteer drivers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Volunteer” is in the name and the Volunteer Transportation Center is always in need of them.

The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau was on 7 News This Morning to spread the word. You can watch his interview in the video above.

Volunteers are reimbursed for the miles they drive, and they can choose their own schedules. They might be driving clients to medical appointments or the grocery store.

Volunteers are needed in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, and Oswego counties.

You can find out more at volunteertransportationcenter.org. You can also email info@volunteertransportationcenter.org or call 315-788-0422.

