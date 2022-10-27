Watertown church invites public to Trunk-Or-Treat

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s First Presbyterian Church is gearing up for its Trunk-Or-Treat event.

The Rev. Dr. Andrew Long, the church pastor, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it. Watch his interview above.

The Trunk-Or-Treat is happening on Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the church on Washington Street.

It’s free and open to the public.

People are invited to put on their best costume, grab a bucket, and come trunk-or-treat in the church parking lot!

The church says there will be cars decorated for Halloween, plenty of goodies to go around, and hot dogs.

