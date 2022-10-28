Allen James Rishe, 88, of Ogdensburg

Allen James Rishe, age 88, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Home surrounded by members of his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Allen James Rishe, age 88, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Home surrounded by members of his loving family. Calling hours will be held from 3:00PM to 6:00PM on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Cathedral at 10:00AM on Monday, October 31, 2022 with Rev. Father James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery with military honors immediately following the mass.

Allen is survived by his loving wife, Lois Jane Rishe of Ogdensburg, their children, Bryan Rishe and his wife, Peggy (Lake Norman, NC), Angela (Rishe) Morley and her husband, Michael (Ogdensburg), Amy (Rishe) Hanssen and her husband, Hank (Redmond, WA), David Rishe and his wife, Melody (Ogdensburg), Stephen Rishe and his wife, Cris E (Ogdensburg), John Rishe (Ogdensburg), Allen Rishe, Jr. and his wife, Mary (Tarzana, CA), Anthony Rishe and his wife, Mary Jane (Lisbon), and Stuart Rishe and his wife, Nancy (Ogdensburg). Allen is also survived by his two sisters, Marie Craven (Ogdensburg) and Elaine Craig (Arden, NC), and a half brother, James Rishe (Clovis, NM). He also is survived by thirty-three grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Allen is predeceased by a son, Gregory Rishe, his father Francis J. and mother Odile M. (Garceau) Rishe, his mother-in-law, Mary Graveline Larose Rishe and his brothers, Lester Rishe and Kenneth Rishe.

Allen was born on December 3, 1933, in Ogdensburg, NY. Allen graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1951 where he was Class President his junior and senior year. He went on to attend the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. where he graduated Cum Laude with a BA in Philosophy/Political Science. He was President of his class junior year and a member of the Blue Key National Honor Society.

Allen married his high school sweetheart, Jane LaRose, on June 2, 1954 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg, NY, with Rev. Floyd Brown officiating.

Mr. Rishe served his country in the United States Air Force rising to the rank of Captain before his honorable discharge in 1957. Allen was a member of the Sigma Beta Kappa Fraternity and also earned the Distinguished Military Student Award in the USAF ROTC program. Allen continued to serve his country for ten years as a member of the USAF Reserves.

Mr. Rishe returned to Ogdensburg in 1958 and began his teaching career as a history teacher at Ogdensburg Free Academy. He was eventually promoted to the position of Department Head in Social Studies. Allen continued his education obtaining his Master’s Degree in Education from St. Lawrence University in 1965. Mr. Rishe pursued a position in administration where he was Summer School Principal from 1971 until 1976 and then again from 1980 until 1990. Allen was promoted to Assistant Principal of the High School in 1980 until his retirement in 1990. During his tenure, Mr. Rishe was a member of the NYS Teachers Association and a member of the Legislative Committee. He held the following offices: Vice President - 1964-1965, President 1965-1966, and Chief Negotiator 1967-1968.

He was a member of the Ogdensburg Teachers Association and Public School Employees Federal Credit Union.

Allen also was elected and served 9 consecutive terms on the St. Lawrence County Board of Supervisors and St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators. During his time in the legislature, he was Chairman of the Finance Committee, the E-911 Committee and a member of other committees of the board. He was appointed as the first St. Lawrence County Administrator in 1989, a position he held until retirement in 1996. Allen was also a Delegate for the NYS House of Delegates from 1968-1970.

Allen was also a member of the Community Advisory Board of Ogdensburg and Riverview Correctional Facilities and a member of the special task force to bring a correctional facility to Ogdensburg. He was also a member of the Ad Hoc SLC Solid Waste Commission from 1982-1984; Chairman of the Charter Review Commission in 1984; Democratic Committeeman from 112th Assembly District from 1974-1977; member of the SLC Democratic Committee from 1969-1980; Chairman of the City Inaugural Committee in 1970. Mr. Rishe was instrumental in starting the city manager form of government and became a member of the Ogdensburg City Charter Commission in 1968.

Mr. Rishe was a devout member of the St. Mary’s Cathedral Parish where he served as Treasurer, Commentator, Lector, and Radio Announcer for Sunday Mass. Allen and Jane were named Diocesan President Couple of the Christian Family Movement based out of Chicago, Illinois, from 1965-1967. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, 3rd Degree. Allen was also a member of the Ogdensburg Federal Credit Union where he held the positions of Treasurer, Vice President, Chairman, and a member of the Credit Committee.

Allen enjoyed spending time with his family, teaching, and serving his community. More than anything else, he had a unique ability to reach out to everyone he encountered with sincere empathy and kindness. Many have commented on this, including his children, grandchildren, students, peers, and friends. It was a special gift that left an impression on many. This is his true legacy. He sympathized with what other people were going through in life. He understood.

Donations may be made in Allen’s memory to St. Joseph’s Nursing Home or St. Mary’s Cathedral, both in Ogdensburg, NY.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.