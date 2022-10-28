WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The award-winning Crane Opera Ensemble from SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School is set to bring a beloved French film to life, with an upcoming production of “Amelie the Musical.”

In collaboration with SUNY Potsdam’s Department of Theatre and Dance, the Crane Opera Ensemble will present the musical in the Sara M. Snell Music Theater on:

Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m.

This quirky, charming Broadway musical set in Paris is based on the acclaimed 2001 French film, “Amelie (Le Fabuleux Destin d’Amelie Poulain).” The show tells the story of Amelie, an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world but loudly in her mind. Amelie covertly improvises small but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, she realizes that to find happiness she’ll have to risk everything and say what’s in her heart. Audiences are invited to be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who finds her voice, discovers the power of connection, and sees possibility around every corner.

“This production relies heavily on the full ensemble, which has been great fun for our students! In addition to fantastic music, the show is full of intricate choreography, puppetry, and more. It will be a special experience for the entire audience,” said Assistant Professor of Vocal Coaching and Accompanying Dr. Brock Tjosvold, who is the vocal coach for the show.

A modified version of the musical designed for teen audiences will be presented to visiting local middle and high school students on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The original production is suitable for guests aged 12 and older, due to a depiction of suicide, the use of strobe lighting, some explicit language and scenes that some may find offensive. Parents are advised to use their discretion.

Tickets for “Amelie the Musical” are $15 for the general public and $10 for students, senior citizens and youth. To purchase tickets, contact the Community Performance Series Box Office, located in the lobby of SUNY Potsdam’s Performing Arts Center, by calling (315) 267-2277 or by visiting www.cpspotsdam.org. Tickets will also be available at the door, one hour prior to all performances.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.