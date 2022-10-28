Athlete of the Week: Katharina Probst

By Mel Busler
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a soccer player from Immaculate Heart who has led her team to the Section 3 Class C Championship game. Her skills on the pitch earning her this week’s title.

Katharina Probst is a talented soccer player that has 117 career goals and 30 assists for 264 points.

This season, she has 35 goals and 9 assists. Among her more impressive games, 5 goals against Sandy Creek and 3 goals each in games against Lake George, South Jefferson, General Brown, Carthage and Thousand Islands.

An outstanding soccer player.

Katharina is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for October 28, 2022.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

