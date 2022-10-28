Bundle up this morning; sunny & warmer later

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures were largely in the 20s to start.

Eventually, we’ll have mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-50s.

Until then, you might want to bundle up if you’re out and about.

It will be another cold night. Overnight lows will be in the 30s.

Saturday will be sunny and a little warmer. Highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60s.

It will be mostly sunny and in the low 60s on Sunday.

Monday, Halloween, has a chance of showers starting late in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s.

We could see some rain Tuesday morning. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

There will be sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be around 60 both days.

