Donald J. Murphy Jr., 66, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Donald J. Murphy Jr., 66, of Crestview Dr., passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at his home.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, with Pastor Paul Mast officiating. Burial will be in Old Glendale Cemetery. A gathering at the New Bremen Fire Department will immediately follow the burial. Any food donations may be taken directly to the New Bremen Fire Department on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Calling hours are Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses by clicking on the donate button on Don’s obituary at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com, or by mail at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367. Please consider helping Don’s family during their time of need or donations may be sent to Talking Care of Our Own, 3952 State Route 12, Lyons Falls, NY 13368.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Cindy; four children, Chad and Rebecca Murphy of Lowville; Nichole Lehman and Timothy Peters of Castorland; Ryan Murphy and Matthew McAmblay of Castorland; Hannah Murphy-Bruce and Matthew Bruce of Lowville; eleven grandchildren, Paige Lehman; Rosemarie Murphy; Hunter Murphy; Kendra Lehman; Landon Murphy; Caden Murphy; Nicholas Peters; Madison Murphy; Paytyn Murphy; Reagan Bruce; Lincoln Murphy; his siblings and their spouses, Craig S. and Laurie Murphy of Castorland; David S. and Brenda Murphy of Middleburg, FL; Michelle Murphy of Keystone Heights, FL; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a granddaughter, Ella Grace Murphy; and his mother and father-in-law, Frank and Evelyn Clemons.

Don was born on September 15, 1956 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Donald J. Murphy Sr. and Rosemarie Borawski Murphy. He graduated from Lowville Academy in 1975. While in high school, he was an active member of FFA, and attended the FFA National Convention in Washington D.C. He also played football and worked on his aunt and uncles farm, Joan and Bob Sullivan. While in School and after, he also worked for Larry Keefer on his farm. In 1976, he went to work for Latex Papermill in Beaver Falls. On June 28, 1980, he married M. Cindy Clemons at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville. Don worked in the paper mill for 43 years, retiring form Omni Filtra in 2018.

When their children were young, Don and Cindy enjoyed coaching t-ball for many years. Don enjoyed feeding the birds, cooking, coon hunting, trapping and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

